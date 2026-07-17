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Theatre world pays tribute to stage and screen star Brenda Fricker, who has died aged 81

Fricker was widely revered across the stage and screen worlds

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

17 July 2026

brenda fricker
Brenda Fricker, photo by Alan Light, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The theatre world has paid tribute to Irish screen and stage star Brenda Fricker, who has died aged 81.

While she is widely known for her Oscar win for My Left Foot as well as her turn as the beloved Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2, Fricker was a regular stage performer across the world.

The RSC said in a statement: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the death of Brenda Fricker. She was an amazing actor whose phenomenal career was celebrated across theatre, television and film.

“Brenda was with the RSC in the early 1980s, where she appeared in a number of plays at the Warehouse theatre in London, including the premiere of The Accrington Pals and The Irish Play. The industry will feel her loss, she was truly inspirational.”

Beyond the RSC, Fricker appeared in The Plough and the Stars and Lavender Blue at the National Theatre, Within Two Shadows and A Pagan’s Place at the Royal Court and, over in Los Angeles, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at Geffen’s Playhouse.

Born in Dublin, Fricker began her career as an arts journalist at The Irish Times, before becoming an actress.

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