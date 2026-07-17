Ten of the most eye-catching Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows of 2026

The annual Edinburgh Festival Fringe is almost upon us!

With thousands of performers and audience members flocking to the Scottish capital, there are just as many shows on offer and it can be positively impossible to decide which ones to book to fill your day.

Look, we know you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover or a show by its title, but we have scoured through lists of show titles and picked out the strangest, more peculiar, and most exciting sounding. Why not also check out our handy guide to all things Fringe?

5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche

This award-winning play by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood features UK Olympian Sinead Kerr and is now immersive! Set in 1956, it follows the Susan B Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein as they enjoy their annual quiche breakfast. As the widows await the announcement of the society’s prize-winning quiche, the atomic bomb sirens sound and their idyllic town reveals its secrets. Paradise at Augustine’s, 7 to 15 August

A Foot is Not an Appropriate Prize for the Tombola

A murder is afoot! No, literally. A severed foot has been found among the tombola prizes at the village fete. This cosy crime camp comedy murder mystery is performed by Daniel McVey and supported by this writer’s favourite theatre, Curve, Leicester. Pleasance Courtyard, 5 to 31 August

A Man Proposes to a Balloon, or Possibly Something Worse

Comedian Mark Daniels has written a story of love, loneliness and a gay man’s relationship with his city. When Mikey practices his proposal speech on a balloon, he is left dazzled when it starts talking back to him when they meet on the same park bench each day. Shame the balloon is passive-aggressive. Gilded Balloon Patter House, 15 to 31 August

Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It

A visceral and perhaps disconcerting title for a play, don’t let Xhloe and Natasha put you off what is already an eagerly anticipated new offering from the multi-award-winning duo. Imagine a boy-who-cried-wolf story but with more Bigfoot and dead pets. Summerhall, 6 to 30 August

Blackjack! (and other ways to get lucky) in Your Parents’ Basement

Tom Stilwell’s solo show is teaching audiences how to beat the house with some basic strategy, a little luck and three easy payments. Described as a dark comedy, this piece is all about the stories we tell ourselves to keep playing the game. Greenside at Riddles Court, 7 to 15 August

Crying At My Podiatrist

Look, if you’ve ever lost a big toenail, you’ll know that Julia Atkin isn’t exaggerating in this absurd body horror. Recalling the worst three years of her medical life, this dark comedy examines her relationship with her unlikely spiritual advisor: her Ukrainian podiatrist. Paradise in Augustine’s, 8 to 30 August

Did You Charge Your Phone for the End of the World?

Imagine the end of the world approaching and you don’t even have enough battery for a final doomscroll! In this new show from Infinite Monkey Theater Co. the year is 2034 and a city-demolishing asteroid is heading to Brooklyn, but the government refuses to alert anyone. Greenside @ Riddles Court, 17 to 29 August

How to Poop in an Outhouse at -58°C

This one has surely changed my algorithm in some ways, but alas, Kona Morris had to figure it out when she fell in love with a Native Alaskan and moved to a remote village north of the Arctic Circle. The award-winning comedy arrives in Edinburgh, where temperatures will surely be a little higher. Greenside @ George Street, 7 to 29 August

It Couldn’t Get Worse; or, The Margarita Boat Tour Incident

An incident aboard the Margarita Boat Tour has left Maggie lost at sea, and as a storm closes in, her mother and her fiancée Claire find themselves locked inside a lighthouse with only each other’s opposing ideologies for company. Mariah Lee Squires, SW Jones and Riley Gene ask what more could go wrong? theSpace @ Venue 45, 24 to 29 August

Putting the Ass in Brass

Described as a “noisy, nostalgic revelation of identity and heritage from bigotry to the digital age”, this one-man romp just about blows this performer right out of the closet! theSpace @ Surgeon’s Hall, 24 to 29 August

The First Annual Inaugural Grief Awards

Six years ago, Andreas Tsironis lost his father to pancreatic cancer and has now decided he is totally over grieving and hosting an awards ceremony to commemorate the feat. The comedian has planned an absurd yet heartfelt evening to honour those we’ve lost and how grief connects people. Paradise in Augustine’s, 9 to 22 August