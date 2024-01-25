Bonnie Langford to join Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly in Made in Dagenham concert

The musical will be staged at The London Palladium this March

Exclusive: Bonnie Langford is set to join the cast of the tenth anniversary concert of Made in Dagenham.

Langford, who recently starred in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends in the West End, will play Barbara Castle, the role originated by Sophie-Louise Dann in the West End production, alongside previously announced Pixie Lott (as Rita O’Grady) and Killian Donnelly (as Eddie O’Grady).

We caught up with the trio of performers during a special photoshoot to talk about the concert staging as well as the current status of the gender pay gap over five decades after the famous 1968 strike at the Dagenham Ford factory:

Based on a true story and adapted from the hit film, Made in Dagenham is penned by Richard Bean with music and lyrics by David Arnold and Richard Thomas. Set in 1960s Essex, it follows Rita, a mother leading her friends in a protest against Ford’s Dagenham car plant after it lowers female workers’ pay.

Produced by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Entertainment and directed by Shaun Kerrison, Made in Dagenham will be staged in concert at The London Palladium on Saturday, 16 March 2024.

Additional cast and creative team members will be announced shortly.