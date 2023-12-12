Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly to star in Made in Dagenham concert at The London Palladium

Exclusive: Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly are set to headline a tenth anniversary concert of Made in Dagenham.

Based on a true story and adapted from the hit film, Made in Dagenham is penned by Richard Bean with music and lyrics by David Arnold and Richard Thomas. Set in 1960s Essex, it follows Rita, a mother leading her friends in a protest against Ford’s Dagenham car plant after it lowers female workers’ pay.

The Voice star Lott will make her musical theatre debut in the production (having appeared in Breakfast at Tiffany’s in the West End in 2016), while Donnelly currently stars in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre.

Made in Dagenham will be staged at The London Palladium on Saturday 16 March 2024. Directed by Shaun Kerrison, the concert will also feature additional cast members and creative team to be announced at a later date.

The public sale of tickets begins on Thursday 14 December at 10am, preceded by a pre-sale sign-up starting today, Tuesday 12 December at 10am – with pre-sale tickets available from 10am on Wednesday 13 December. It is produced by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Entertainment.