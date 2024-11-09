A Streetcar Named Desire with Paul Mescal to return to the West End before New York run

Emmy nominee Paul Mescal will bring his acclaimed performance as Stanley in Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire to the West End early next year, before a season at the Brooklyn Academy of Music next March. The news comes courtesy of Variety.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret), Streetcar played a quickly sold-out engagement at the Almeida Theatre in early 2023, before moving to the West End. Prior to the New York run, Mescal and company will return to the West End, running 3 to 22 February at the Noël Coward Theatre.

Telling the tale of two estranged sisters who reunite in New Orleans, the piece has picked up glowing reviews during its initial sell-out run at the Almeida in north London.

The creative team features set designer Madeleine Girling, costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Peter Rice, and composer Angus MacRae.

Further casting and details will be revealed in due course.