Little Shop of Horrors revival – watch cast perform in rehearsals

WhatsOnStage went Downtown last week to take a look inside the rehearsal room of Little Shop of Horrors.

Based on the film by Roger Corman and featuring a score by Alan Menken with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, it follows a carnivorous alien plant who takes advantage of a kindly botanist. It is set to run at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield from 7 December 2024 to 18 January 2025.

The cast is led by Sam Buttery as the Plant (Audrey II), Georgina Onuorah as Audrey, and Colin Ryan as Seymour.

Other key roles include Wilf Scolding as Orin, Michael Matus as Mr Mushnik, Lizzy Rose Esin Kelly as Ronette, Paige Fenlon as Chiffon, and Charlotte Jaconelli as Crystal.

The ensemble features Christopher Akrill, Will Arundell, Jamal Franklin, Purvi Parmar, Kate Playdon, and Jaz Terry, with Arethajay McEwen and Riley Woodford serving as swings.

You can see them in action below, accompanied by Chris Poon:

The production is directed by Amy Hodge (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World), with design by Georgia Lowe, choreography by Jade Hackett, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Rob Bettle, and musical direction by Poon. New orchestrations are by Matthew Jackson, and puppet designers and directors are Daisy Beattie and Seb Mayer, while casting is by Jacob Sparrow, orchestra management by David Gallagher, video by Matt Powell, associate choreography by Nicola Mac, assistant direction by Beth Knight and assistant musical direction by Caitlin Morgan.

We’ll be feeding you exclusive interviews from the new production, so keep an eye on the site for more.