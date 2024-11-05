Alan Menken to perform in the West End

Award-winning composer Alan Menken will appear in a special show in London.

Best known for his work on Disney films including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Tangled, Newsies, Pocahontas, and Enchanted, Menken will present A Whole New World of Alan Menken. It is billed as a chance to hear him “performing iconic songs and sharing unforgettable stories.”

The EGOT’s other stage titles include Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol, and Sister Act.

Menken said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be performing at the iconic London Palladium on 9 March. It’s an incredible honour to bring my music to such a historic venue, and to be doing my very first solo show in the UK makes it even more special. I can’t wait to share the stories and songs that have been a part of my journey with such an amazing audience. London has always held a special place in my heart, and this show will be unforgettable!”

Hercules, with music by Menken, is also arriving in the West End next year, with details including lead casting revealed earlier this week.

The event is set for Sunday 9 March 2025 at The London Palladium, with tickets available from Friday 9 November.