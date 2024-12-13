Ultimate stocking fillers: Judi Dench, Sondheim deepdive, Sunset Boulevard, Hadestown and more discussed on the WhatsOnStage Podcast

We’re talking books and vinyl in this brand new podcast episode!

WhatsOnStage is here to save your Christmas woes with its latest podcast episode!

Al Pacino, Hadestown, Sunset Boulevard, a new Sondheim deepdive, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ new musical and more are among chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood’s top books and vinyl for Christmas gifts this year.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

You can listen to the new episode on Spotify here: