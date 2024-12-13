whatsonstage white
Podcasts

Ultimate stocking fillers: Judi Dench, Sondheim deepdive, Sunset Boulevard, Hadestown and more discussed on the WhatsOnStage Podcast

We’re talking books and vinyl in this brand new podcast episode!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

13 December 2024

Warriors, Judi Dench and Dónal Finn, © Jimmy Fontaine, Peter Gibbons and Marc Brenner
Phillipa Soo in Warriors, Judi Dench and Dónal Finn, © Jimmy Fontaine, Peter Gibbons and Marc Brenner

WhatsOnStage is here to save your Christmas woes with its latest podcast episode!

Al Pacino, Hadestown, Sunset Boulevard, a new Sondheim deepdive, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ new musical and more are among chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood’s top books and vinyl for Christmas gifts this year.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

You can listen to the new episode on Spotify here:

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

The Lion King

Watch The Lion King stars perform “He Lives in You”

Ahead of the release of Disney’s Mufasa