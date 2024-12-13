Oliver! revival to release cast album

The new production of Oliver! will release a brand new cast album to coincide with its West End season at the Gielgud Theatre.

The hit revival, which bagged a five-star review from WhatsOnStage and a plethora of WhatsOnStage Award nominations when it first opened at Chichester’s Festival Theatre over the summer, is devised by Cameron Mackintosh, with direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, with co-director Jean-Pierre van der Spuy.

Adapted from Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist by Lionel Bart, Oliver! follows an orphaned boy of the same name as he escapes the confines of the workhouse and finds refuge in the city’s underworld. Tunes include “Food Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself”, ”You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two”, and “As Long As He Needs Me.”

The show, which commences performances on Saturday, will have its album released on CD and digital on 10 January 2025, though “Food, Glorious, Food” is available to stream now as an amuse-bouche. The album, co-produced with First Night Records, was recorded in front of a live audience in Chichester earlier this year, and is now presented in Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

It is produced by Lee McCutcheon, Stephen Metcalfe and Cameron Mackintosh, mixed by Lee McCutcheon at Wildtone Studios, London and mastered by Simon Gibson at Abbey Road Studios, London.

The track listing is as follows:

Prologue Oliver! 2024 Orchestra, Oliver! 2024 Company Food, Glorious Food Cian Eagle-Service, Workhouse Children Oliver Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Katy Secombe, Cian Eagle-Service,

Oliver! 2024 Company Boy For Sale Oscar Conlon-Morrey That’s Your Funeral Stephen Matthews, Jamie Birkett, Oscar Conlon-Morrey Where Is Love? Cian Eagle-Service I Shall Scream Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Katy Secombe Consider Yourself Billy Jenkins, Cian Eagle-Service, Oliver! 2024 Company Consider Yourself (Reprise) Billy Jenkins, Oliver! 2024 Company You’ve Got To Pick A Simon Lipkin, Fagin’s Gang

Pocket Or Two Sikes And Nancy Aaron Sidwell, Shanay Holmes It’s A Fine Life Shanay Holmes, Isabelle Methven, Simon Lipkin,

Fagin’s Gang I’d Do Anything Shanay Holmes, Billy Jenkins, Cian Eagle-Service, Isabelle Methven,

Simon Lipkin, Fagin’s Gang Be Back Soon Simon Lipkin, Fagin’s Gang Oom-Pah-Pah Shanay Holmes, Oliver! 2024 Company My Name Aaron Sidwell As Long As He Needs Me Shanay Holmes Who Will Buy? Cian Eagle-Service, Oliver! 2024 Company Reviewing The Situation Simon Lipkin Oliver (Reprise) Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Katy Secombe As Long As He Needs Me Shanay Holmes

(Reprise) London Bridge- Oliver! 2024 Orchestra, Oliver! 2024 Company

The Pursuit Of Sikes Reviewing The Situation Simon Lipkin, Billy Jenkins

(Reprise) Finale Oliver! 2024 Company

The musical is currently booking until 28 September 2025. Sunday matinees will begin on 9 March 2025, with additional midweek matinees in July and August 2025 for the summer holidays.

Set to appear are Simon Lipkin as Fagin, Shanay Holmes as Nancy, Aaron Sidwell (Henry VI, Wicked) as Bill Sikes, Billy Jenkins (Les Misérables, BBC’s Dodger) as the Artful Dodger, Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Mr Bumble, Katy Secombe (The Music Man, Les Misérables) as Widow Corney, Stephen Matthews (Strictly Ballroom, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Mr Sowerberry/Dr Grimwig, Jamie Birkett (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mamma Mia! The Party) as Mrs Sowerberry/ Mrs Bedwin, Philip Franks (The Rocky Horror Show, Witness for the Prosecution) as Mr Brownlow, and Billy Byers as alternate Artful Dodger.

The role of Oliver Twist will be played by Cian Eagle-Service (The Witches, Les Misérables), Raphael Korniets (The Snowman), Jack Philpott (The Witches, Matilda) and Odo Rowntree-Bailly (Love Never Dies). More young performers for the roles of Oliver and Dodger for later in the run will be announced in due course.

Forming the young adult cast are Callum Hudson (Noah Claypole), Isabelle Methven (Bet), Lochlan White (Charley Bates) and Harry Cross (Dandy). The ensemble members/swings are: Rachael Archer, Tegan Bannister, Adam Boardman, Lois Craig, Stephen John Davis, Bethany Huckle, Ebony Jonelle, Bethan Keens (Charlotte), Danny Lane, Peter Nash, Josh Patel-Foster, Sam Peggs, Jasmine Sakyiama, Wendy Somerville (Old Sally), Charlie Stripp, Leah Vassell and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Following a nationwide search, the younger roles in Fagin’s gang are shared by Toba Agbelusi, Zoe Akinyosade, Ben Birch, Preston Cropp, Kylan Michael Denis, Sebastian Elton, Liam Findlay, Rudy Gibson, Stanley Guy, George Hamblin, Lily Hanna, Sammy Jones, Grace King, Jonny Niland, Hugo Pechey, Alex Prior, Teddy Probets, William Skinner, Ethan Sokontwe, Dylan Xavier and Aaron Zhao.

Also on the creative team are designer Lez Brotherston, musical supervisor and conductor Graham Hurman, lighting designers Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, sound designer Adam Fisher, and projection designer George Reeve, with original orchestrations by William David Brohn, orchestral adaptation by Stephen Metcalfe, choreographic associates Etta Murfitt and Sam Archer, casting directors Felicity French and Paul Wooller and children’s casting director Verity Naughton.

