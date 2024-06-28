Oliver! revival in rehearsals – first look

The Cameron Mackintosh revival begins performances at Chichester Festival Theatre next month ahead of a West End transfer in December

Brand-new rehearsal shots have been released for Oliver! ahead of its run at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Revised by Cameron Mackintosh, Oliver! is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, with co-director Jean-Pierre van der Spuy. Lionel Bart’s 1960 musical, based on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, features such classics as “Food, Glorious Food”, “Where Is Love?”, “Consider Yourself”, “I’d Do Anything” and “As Long As He Needs Me”, among others.

The cast includes Simon Lipkin (Guys and Dolls) as Fagin, Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon) as Nancy, Aaron Sidwell (Wicked) as Bill Sikes, Billy Jenkins (Dodger) as the Artful Dodger, Philip Franks (The Rocky Horror Show) as Mr Brownlow, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mother Goose) as Mr Bumble, Katy Secombe (The Music Man) as Widow Corney, Stephen Matthews (Strictly Ballroom) as Mr Sowerberry/Dr Grimwig and Jamie Birkett (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as Mrs Sowerberry/Mrs Bedwin.

Sharing the role of Oliver Twist are Cian Eagle-Service (The Witches), Raphael Korniets (The Snowman) and Jack Philpott (Matilda). Rudy Gibson, Charlie Hodson-Prior and William Skinner will also perform as Alternate Artful Dodger.

Forming the young adult cast are Callum Hudson (Noah Claypole), Isabelle Methven (Bet), Lochlan White (Charley Bates) and Harry Cross (Fagin’s Gang). The ensemble members/swings are Rachael Archer, Tegan Bannister, Adam Boardman, Bethany Huckle, Ebony Jonelle, Bethan Keens (Charlotte), Danny Lane, Peter Nash, Josh Patel-Foster, Sam Peggs, Jasmine Sakyiama, Wendy Somerville (Old Sally), Leah Vassell and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

The younger roles in Fagin’s gang are shared by Toba Agbelusi, Zoe Akinyosade, Ben Birch, Finley Burrows, Preston Cropp, Benjamin Dalton, Kylan Michael Denis, SebastianElton, Liam Findlay, Rudy Gibson, Stanley Guy, George Hamblin, Lily Hanna, Charlie Hodson-Prior, Grace King, Cooper McCrae, Jonny Niland, Hugo Pechey, William Skinner, Dylan Xavier and Aaron Zhao.

The creative team also features designer Lez Brotherston, musical supervisor and conductor Graham Hurman, lighting designers Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, sound designer Adam Fisher, and projection designer George Reeve, with original orchestrations by William David Brohn, orchestral adaptation by Stephen Metcalfe, choreographic associates Etta Murfitt and Sam Archer, casting directors Felicity French and Paul Wooller and children’s casting director Verity Naughton.

Oliver! will run from 8 July to 7 September at Chichester Festival Theatre, before a transfer to the Gielgud Theatre in the West End, where the production plays from 14 December 2024.