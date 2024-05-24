Full company for Oliver! revival confirmed

Meet the full cast for the new production – which plays in Chichester and London

Complete casting has been revealed for the new cast of Oliver! at Chichester Festival Theatre and in the West End.

Joining the previously announced Simon Lipkin (Guys and Dolls) as Fagin, Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon) as Nancy, Aaron Sidwell (Wicked) as Bill Sikes, Billy Jenkins (Dodger) as the Artful Dodger and Philip Franks(The Rocky Horror Show) as Mr Brownlow, are Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mother Goose) as Mr Bumble, Katy Secombe (The Music Man) as Widow Corney, Stephen Matthews (Strictly Ballroom) as Mr Sowerberry/Dr Grimwig and Jamie Birkett (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as Mrs Sowerberry/Mrs Bedwin.

Forming the young adult cast are Callum Hudson (Noah Claypole), Isabelle Methven (Bet), Lochlan White (Charley Bates) and Harry Cross (Fagin’s Gang). The ensemble members/swings are Rachael Archer, Tegan Bannister, Adam Boardman, Bethany Huckle, Ebony Jonelle, Bethan Keens (Charlotte), Danny Lane, Peter Nash, Josh Patel-Foster, Sam Peggs, Jasmine Sakyiama, Wendy Somerville (Old Sally), Leah Vassell and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Sharing the role of Oliver Twist are Cian Eagle-Service (The Witches, Les Misérables), Raphael Korniets (The Snowman) and Jack Philpott (The Witches, Matilda).



The younger roles in Fagin’s gang are shared by Toba Agbelusi, Zoe Akinyosade, Ben Birch, Finley Burrows, Preston Cropp, Benjamin Dalton, Kylan Michael Denis, SebastianElton, Liam Findlay, Rudy Gibson, Stanley Guy, George Hamblin, Lily Hanna, Charlie Hodson-Prior, Grace King, Cooper McCrae, Jonny Niland, Hugo Pechey, William Skinner, Dylan Xavier and Aaron Zhao.

Rudy Gibson, Charlie Hodson-Prior and William Skinner will also perform as Alternate Artful Dodger.

Revised by Cameron Mackintosh, Oliver! is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, with co-director Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, designer Lez Brotherston, musical supervisor and conductor Graham Hurman, lighting designers Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, sound designer Adam Fisher, and projection designer George Reeve, with original orchestrations by William David Brohn, orchestral adaptation by Stephen Metcalfe, choreographic associates Etta Murfitt and Sam Archer, casting directors Felicity French and Paul Wooller and children’s casting director Verity Naughton.

Bourne said today: “When the groundbreaking original production of Oliver! opened in 1960 the brilliant young cast was led by Ron Moody, Georgia Brown and Barry Humphries! None of them household names at the time but their performances would soon become the stuff of theatrical legend.

“I’m delighted today to be announcing our similarly brilliant and youthful cast, who will bring fresh life to Lionel Bart’s beloved masterpiece, creating an Oliver! for today, whilst staying true to the joyous spirit of its creator.”

The piece will run from Monday 8 July to Saturday 7 September at Chichester Festival Theatre, before a transfer to the Gielgud Theatre, where the production plays from 14 December 2024.