Tituss Burgess to perform in London residency this autumn

The Schmigadoon! star is heading to the Phoenix Arts Club

Exclusive: Broadway star and six-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess has announced a London residency at the Phoenix Arts Club.

Entitled The Indecisive Warrior, the new solo show is billed as a “musical adventure” with storytelling, familiar classics and some lesser-known songs.

Burgess commented: “Dorothy was lucky she had a yellow brick road! I just travel in and out of genres leaving me at a total crossroads that lead to impossible mash-ups. What will I sing… your guess is as good as mine! I will charge ahead from key to key.”

His Broadway credits include his debut in 2005’s Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Guys and Dolls and, most recently, Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

He is also well-known for his screen roles in the likes of season two of Schmigadoon!, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Respect, Set It Up, Dolemite Is My Name and Central Park.

Produced by Lambert Jackson, Tituss Burgess: The Indecisive Warrior will run at the Phoenix Arts Club from 30 September to 13 October 2024.