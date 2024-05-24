Shelved plans for Schmigadoon! season 3 revealed – with Les Misérables and Phantom as inspiration

Shelved plans for the five-star musical TV series Schmigadoon! were revealed by lead Alan Cumming.

The show’s third season was cancelled by Apple TV+ to much dismay earlier this year. With a star-studded cast led by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, as well as Kristin Chenoweth, Cumming, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, and many others, Schmigadoon! was a major hit for MT fans, with the piece lampooning famed stage shows across its episodes.

Cumming has now revealed further details for what could have been in store for a third season, telling Variety the series was set to: “focus on the large-scale musicals of the 1980s and 1990s like Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and more.”

The Cabaret star, who claimed he was poised to play a tortured Jean Valjean-esque character, was sanguine about it, adding: “It would have been a hoot… In a way, it’s actually lovely that it didn’t run itself into the ground, but it would have been nice to do one more.”

Mercifully, the end is not in sight for Schmigadoon! – a stage production of the piece is coming soon!