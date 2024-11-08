MGCfutures opens bursary programme applications for 2024

MGCfutures, the charitable organisation founded by Michael Grandage, is opening applications for its eighth annual bursary programme.

From 12 pm today until 12 pm on 5 December, theatre practitioners from across the UK can apply for bursaries up to £5,000 to support their careers in theatre.

Since its inception in 2016, the MGCfutures Bursary Programme has awarded more than half a million pounds to over 140 individuals working across theatre roles. The programme aims to support early- and mid-career professionals looking to progress in various areas of theatre production and performance. The charity has a broad commitment to reach diverse roles, from backstage staff to production specialists, helping to sustain and grow the talent pool in UK theatre.

There are two special initiatives also on offer this year – a 12-month placement at Derby Theatre, working as the venue’s engagement communications producer, as well as the Stephanie Arditti Bursary, now in its third year, which supports individuals pursuing careers in costume-related fields.

Grandage said today: “To date, MGCfutures has meaningfully helped 141 people develop their chosen career within the theatre. As we enter our eighth year it feels as though our bursaries are needed more than ever before. It’s very easy when we go to the theatre to take everything for granted – audiences don’t realise how difficult it is for people behind many of the jobs that keep the theatre running smoothly. MGCfutures gives visibility to many of those behind-the-scenes heroes of the industry and provides vital support at key stages in their career.”

The bursary programme is funded through MGCfutures’ own fundraising efforts, alongside support from individual donors. Decisions on bursary recipients are made by an industry panel that includes Grandage.

Applications are open on the MGCfutures website, and the charity encourages applicants to demonstrate commitment to their career path and readiness to take their next developmental step.