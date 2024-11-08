Watch a performance of “C U Never” from Why Am I So Single?

The team behind Why Am I So Single? has released a brand-new music video for hit number “C U Never”.

Penned by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show follows two writers struggling to write a second musical while also embroiled in romantic woes. Opening at the Garrick Theatre, it received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage.

Leading the show are Jo Foster and Leesa Tulley, while Noah Thomas joins them as Artie. The alternate leads are Jordan Cambridge-Taylor (Schwartz at 75) and Collette Guitart (Just For One Day).

You can watch the company in action below. Please note, this video contains a small amount of swearing.

The ensemble cast are Critics’ Circle National Dance Award-nominee Jemima Brown, Josh Butler (Bronco Billy), Natasha Leaver (Hamilton), Ran Marner (Jack and the Beanstalk), Joshian Angelo Omaña (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Natasha Wilde (42 Balloons), Rhys Wilkinson (Just For One Day) and Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts.

The swings are Callum Bell (Guys and Dolls), Owen McHugh (Clueless the Musical) and Caitlin Redpath in her West End debut, and Ebony Clarke (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), who is also the resident choreographer.

The show is co-directed by Moss and choreographer Ellen Kane, while the creative team features orchestrator, musical supervisor and vocal arranger Joe Beighton, set designer Moi Tran, costume designer Max Johns, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, casting directors Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price, band fixers Sylvia Addison and Richard Morris, music producers Future Cut, associate choreographer Michael Naylor, production manager Phoebe Bath and general managers Kenny Wax Productions and Ameena Hamid Productions.

The show will conclude its West End run on Sunday 19 January 2025.