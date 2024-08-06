Why Am I So Single – first look at performances ahead of West End premiere

New tunes from the writers of Six!

We enjoyed some preview performances from the upcoming new musical Why Am I So Single? as it prepares for its world premiere in the West End.

Penned by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show follows two writers struggling to write a second musical while also embroiled in romantic woes.

Leading the show is Jo Foster (& Juliet, Just For One Day), who returns from the show’s early workshop, alongside Leesa Tulley (Six, Kin). Noah Thomas (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) joins them in a supporting role on stage.

You can see Foster and Tulley performing the title song below:

And “Men R Trash”:

The alternate leads are Jordan Cambridge-Taylor (Schwartz at 75) and Collette Guitart (Just For One Day).

The ensemble cast are Critics’ Circle National Dance Award-nominee Jemima Brown, Josh Butler (Bronco Billy), Natasha Leaver (Hamilton), Ran Marner (Jack and the Beanstalk), Joshian Angelo Omaña (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Natasha Wilde (42 Balloons), Rhys Wilkinson (Just For One Day) and Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts.

The swings are Callum Bell (Guys and Dolls), Owen McHugh (Clueless the Musical) and Caitlin Redpath in her West End debut, and Ebony Clarke (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End), who is also the resident choreographer.

You can see them in action with “8 Dates”:

LET’S GO OUT! 😍 Enjoy Jo Foster and the cast of @sosinglemusical with “8 Dates”! pic.twitter.com/Ayzh3YYp5x — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) August 5, 2024

And Tulley with “Just in Case”:

“Just In Case” you wanted another look at the world premiere of @sosinglemusical, here’s Leesa Tulley breaking our hearts! 💔 pic.twitter.com/315QjbfhU5 — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) August 5, 2024

Directed by Moss, the show’s creative team includes choreographer Ellen Kane, orchestrator, musical supervisor and vocal arranger Joe Beighton, set designer Moi Tran, costume designer Max Johns, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, casting directors Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price, band fixers Sylvia Addison and Richard Morris, music producers Future Cut, associate choreographer Michael Naylor, production manager Phoebe Bath and general managers Kenny Wax Productions and Ameena Hamid Productions.

Why Am I So Single? is set to open at the Garrick Theatre on 27 August 2024, and is currently booking until 13 February 2025. It will have an audio-described performance on Saturday 21 September 2024, a BSL-interpreted performance on 18 October 2024, and a captioned performance on 25 January 2025.

Tickets are on sale below.