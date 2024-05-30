Why Am I So Single? announces full casting for West End premiere

Exclusive: Complete casting has been revealed for new West End musical Why Am I So Single?, which is penned by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

Following two writers struggling to write a second musical while also embroiled in romantic woes, leading the show will be Jo Foster (& Juliet, Just For One Day), who will return from the show’s early workshop, alongside Leesa Tulley (Six, Kin). They are joined on stage by Noah Thomas (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) in a supporting role.

The alternate leads are Jordan Cambridge-Taylor (Schwartz at 75) and Collette Guitart (Just For One Day).

The ensemble cast are Critics’ Circle National Dance Award-nominee Jemima Brown, Josh Butler (Bronco Billy), Natasha Leaver (Hamilton), Ran Marner (Jack and the Beanstalk), Joshian Angelo Omaña (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Natasha Wilde (42 Balloons), Rhys Wilkinson (Just For One Day) and Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts.

The swings are Callum Bell (Guys and Dolls), Owen McHugh (Clueless the Musical) and Caitlin Redpath in her West End debut, and Ebony Clarke (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End), who is also the resident choreographer.

Directed by Moss, the show’s creative team includes choreographer Ellen Kane, orchestrator, musical supervisor and vocal arranger Joe Beighton, set designer Moi Tran, costume designer Max Johns, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, casting directors Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price, band fixers Sylvia Addison and Richard Morris, music producers Future Cut, associate choreographer Michael Naylor, production manager Phoebe Bath and general managers Kenny Wax Productions and Ameena Hamid Productions.

The show will open at the Garrick Theatre on 27 August 2024, and is currently booking until 13 February 2025. It will have an audio described performance on Saturday 21 September 2024, a BSL interpreted performance on 18 October 2024 and a captioned performance on 25 January 2025.

