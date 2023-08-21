New musical from Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss to have ticketed workshops in London
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will host a ticketed workshop presentation for their new musical, Why Am I So Single? next month.
The piece by the creators of the multi-award-winning Six is co-produced by Kenny Wax, George Stiles and Ameena Hamid, and follows two friends who are struggling with being perpetually single. They also happen to both be musical writers.
The workshop creative team consists of Moss as director, choreographer Ellen Kane, orchestrator, vocal arranger and musical supervisor Joe Beighton and sound designer Paul Gatehouse. Will Burton is the casting director, Sara Aniqah Malik is the associate director, Michael Naylor is the associate choreographer, Charlie Smith is the associate sound designer and Yutong Zhang is the musical director.
It will play in the Lilian Baylis Studio from 6 to 10 September, with a cast including Christina Bennington, Jemima Brown, Josh Butler, Joe Foster, DeAngelo Jones, Tilly LaBelle Yengo, Owen McHugh, Millie O’Connell, Caitlin Redpath, Noah Thomas, Rhys Wilkinson and Charlotte Wilmott.
Tickets are available via the Sadler’s Wells website.