New musical from Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss to have ticketed workshops in London

See the show before it makes it big!

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will host a ticketed workshop presentation for their new musical, Why Am I So Single? next month.

The piece by the creators of the multi-award-winning Six is co-produced by Kenny Wax, George Stiles and Ameena Hamid, and follows two friends who are struggling with being perpetually single. They also happen to both be musical writers.