Mrs Doubtfire releases original Christmas song “Nollaig Chridheil”

Mrs. Doubtfire
Save on select performances
Watch everyone’s favourite Scottish nanny perform the number!
Mrs Doubtfire is spreading Christmas cheer from the Shaftesbury Theatre!
Based on the much-loved film that starred Robin Williams, the musical follows a divorced man who tries desperately to see his children.
The show is led by Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard, who you can see performing the original number “Nollaig Chridheil”, to the tune of “Mele Kalikimaka”, in the video below, along with some special guests.
Currently playing in the West End until 26 April 2025, Mrs Doubtfire was met with positive reviews, with WhatsOnStage describing it as a “thoroughly enjoyable musical that wears its heart on its sleeve”.
It has original music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (Something Rotten!). Direction is by Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), lighting design by Philip S Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), hair design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.
Watch everyone’s favourite Scottish nanny perform the number!