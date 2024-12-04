Mrs Doubtfire releases original Christmas song “Nollaig Chridheil”

Mrs Doubtfire is spreading Christmas cheer from the Shaftesbury Theatre!

Based on the much-loved film that starred Robin Williams, the musical follows a divorced man who tries desperately to see his children.

The show is led by Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard, who you can see performing the original number “Nollaig Chridheil”, to the tune of “Mele Kalikimaka”, in the video below, along with some special guests.

Currently playing in the West End until 26 April 2025, Mrs Doubtfire was met with positive reviews, with WhatsOnStage describing it as a “thoroughly enjoyable musical that wears its heart on its sleeve”.