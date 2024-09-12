Mrs Doubtfire musical announces closing date with special statement

The show will wrap up at the Shaftesbury Theatre next year

The West End production of Mrs Doubtfire has set its final performance date at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Based on the much-loved film that starred Robin Williams and followed a divorced man who tries desperately to see his children, the show is currently led by Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.

It was met with positive reviews, with WhatsOnStage describing it as a “thoroughly enjoyable musical that wears its heart on its sleeve”.

The piece is booking until 26 April 2025, at which point it will close. Tickets are on sale now.

Doubtfire said in a statement: “Following lots of speculation in the gossip columns, I have decided to make the following statement to the press.

“I have made it known loudly that I’ve had a lovely time here in London. I have loved that so many parents made my show their choice for their children’s first visit to the theatre, but I’m starting to get itchy feet dears – so the time has come to have a little VaCAY. I’ve decided I’m going to take myself on a world tour – like Taylor Swift – but with bigger corsets.

“Fear not though poppets, I won’t be leaving London just yet, you can catch me here at the Shaftesbury Theatre until April 26 – see you soon dears!”

As hinted, there may be future life on UK shores for the show.

Mrs Doubtfire has original music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (Something Rotten!). Direction is by Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), lighting design by Philip S Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), hair design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.