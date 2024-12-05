whatsonstage white
Watch the nominations for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards!

See who’s made the shortlist!

Nationwide

5 December 2024

Join the stars of Curve’s hit production of My Fair Lady at 12pm today, right here, as they reveal the shortlist of nominees for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards!

Find out who’s been nominated across all 24 categories in the video below:

Following the announcement, you’ll have until Thursday, 9 January 2025 to cast your votes here.

The winners will then be revealed at the star-studded concert ceremony, being held at The London Palladium on Sunday 9 February 2025 on an evening that will also feature a number of special musical performances and surprises.

Tickets for the event are on sale below.

