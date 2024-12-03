Molly Lynch, David Seadon-Young and Minal Patel to announce the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominees

The My Fair Lady trio will be revealing the shortlist from Curve in Leicester

My Fair Lady stars Molly Lynch, David Seadon-Young and Minal Patel will be hosting the nominations announcement for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

The three will take to the Curve stage in Leicester, where they’re performing over the Christmas period in Nikolai Foster’s new revival. The reveal will take place on Thursday 5 December at 12pm.

Following this, voting will be open across all 24 categories and will remain so until Thursday, 9 January. The winners will, of course, be announced on the big night itself, Sunday 9 February at The London Palladium.