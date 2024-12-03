whatsonstage white
Awards

Molly Lynch, David Seadon-Young and Minal Patel to announce the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominees

The My Fair Lady trio will be revealing the shortlist from Curve in Leicester

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Nationwide |

3 December 2024

Minal Patel (Colonel Pickering), David Seadon-Young (Henry Higgins), Molly Lynch (Eliza Doolittle) in My Fair Lady, in a study they gather around a flame
Minal Patel (Colonel Pickering), David Seadon-Young (Henry Higgins), Molly Lynch (Eliza Doolittle) in My Fair Lady, © Marc Brenner

My Fair Lady stars Molly Lynch, David Seadon-Young and Minal Patel will be hosting the nominations announcement for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

The three will take to the Curve stage in Leicester, where they’re performing over the Christmas period in Nikolai Foster’s new revival. The reveal will take place on Thursday 5 December at 12pm.

Following this, voting will be open across all 24 categories and will remain so until Thursday, 9 January. The winners will, of course, be announced on the big night itself, Sunday 9 February at The London Palladium.

Tickets for the WhatsOnStage Awards are on sale below.

My Fair Lady continues its critically lauded run at Curve until 4 January 2025.

Featured In This Story

Guide

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

The cast in rehearsals for Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors revival – watch cast perform in rehearsals

Down on Skid Row!