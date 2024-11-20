Every WhatsOnStage Award-winning Best Musical

In 2025, we’ll be celebrating the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards!

For our silver anniversary, we’ll be returning to The London Palladium for the biggest night of the year in our theatrical calendar.

As nominations are now open, we’re looking back at the musicals that have taken home the coveted Best Musical award over the years while eagerly anticipating which will be next to join the list. Don’t forget to submit your nominations now to give your favourite that chance.

Merrily We Roll Along – 2001

We never considered the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical a flop! The Donmar Warehouse production was led by Julian Ovenden, Samantha Spiro, and Daniel Evans, with the latter two commended for their performances. The 2012 revival, a recent hit on Broadway, also picked up nominations.

The Secret Garden – 2002

The Royal Shakespeare Company production, directed by Adrian Noble with choreography by the late Gillian Lynne, enjoyed Christmas in Stratford-upon-Avon before transferring to the West End. Craig Purnell picked up the Best Supporting Performance in a Musical award, while also receiving a nomination for his leading role in Songs for a New World in the same year!

We Will Rock You – 2003

The Ben Elton/Queen musical rocked our worlds in 2003, taking home the Best Musical Award along with a wad of others for the cast: Hannah Jane Fox, Tony Vincent, Sharon D Clarke, plus director Christopher Renshaw. This was in the same year that Jake Gyllenhaal won Best London Newcomer for This Is Our Youth and Madonna’s West End debut in Up for Grabs won Planet Hollywood Theatre Event of the Year.

Jerry Springer The Opera – 2004

Based on the talk show Jerry Springer, the musical by Richard Thomas and Stewart Lee was first seen as a fully staged production at the National Theatre before moving into the West End – where star Benjamin Lake also picked up Newcomer of the Year.

The Producers – 2005

The new revival of The Producers will be eligible for nominations for the 26th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, but the Mel Brooks/Thomas Meehan musical comedy triumphed in 2005. Susan Stroman was awarded for her choreography, while original Broadway star Nathan Lane was recognised not only for his performance but for replacing Richard Dreyfuss and reprising his role with only a few days’ notice, allowing the show to go on!

Billy Elliot – 2006

Elton John and Lee Hall’s musical about a boy learning ballet premiered in the West End, and unsurprisingly Peter Darling won the award for Best Choreography. Also recognised were the young performers, George Maguire, James Lomas and Liam Mower, who took on the title role as well as the late Ann Emery who played Grandma.

Wicked – 2007

Something changed within us when Wicked flew into the West End, bringing original star Idina Menzel (who also won the Best Actress Award) with it. Miriam Margolyes won an award, alongside set designer Eugene Lee. It has been a West End staple ever since, enjoying the devotion now more than ever as we edge closer to the release of the movie adaptation.

Hairspray – 2008

We couldn’t stop the beat when Hairspray came to town. It took seven of the top awards: Best New Musical, Best Direction (Jack O’Brien), and Best Choreography (Jerry Mitchell), as well as the acting categories for stars Michael Ball, Leanne Jones, Ben James-Ellis, and Tracie Bennett.

Jersey Boys – 2009

Oh, what a night! The Four Seasons jukebox musical by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice also received nods for Ryan Molloy as Frankie Valli, Stephen Ashfield as Bob Gaudio, and Klara Zieglerova’s set design.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – 2010

When Priscilla pulled into town, it picked up Best New Musical alongside wins for choreography (Ross Coleman), set design (Brian Thomson) and supporting actor Oliver Thornton.

Legally Blonde – 2011

Omigod you guys! Legally Blonde, led by Sheridan Smith arrived in 2011. Smith and Jill Halfpenny took home awards on the night, alongside choreographer Mitchell.

Matilda – 2012

The RSC’s Matilda arrived in the West End with Best London Newcomer Tim Minchin in tow. Set designer Rob Howell was recognised for his work on the Roald Dahl adaptation and for competitor Ghost, while Darling picked up another win for choreography.

The Bodyguard – 2013

Based on the film and soundtracked by Whitney Houston, The Bodyguard was the queen of the night when it was hailed Best New Musical.

The Book of Mormon – 2014

Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone were on a mission when they brought their comedy to London, and they’re still here ten years later! As well as picking up the big award on the night, there were wins for performers Alexia Khadime, Stephen Ashfield, and the late, great Gavin Creel.

Memphis – 2015

Led by Killian Donnelly and Beverley Knight, David Bryan and Joe DiPietro’s musical about Memphis disc jockey Dewey Phillips won following a successful Broadway and West End premiere.

Kinky Boots – 2016

In a starry year where winners included Benedict Cumberbatch (Best Actor in a Play for Hamlet), Judi Dench (Best Supporting Actress in a Play for The Winter’s Tale), Nicole Kidman (Best Actress in a Play for Studio 51), and Imelda Staunton (Best Actress in a Musical for Gypsy), a new musical had everybody saying ‘yeah!’ Kinky Boots’ Matt Henry took home an award along with choreographer Mitchell.

School of Rock – 2017

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast a spell on the WhatsOnStage Awards in 2017 but a school rock band took Best Musical – way hardcore!

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – 2018

Everybody was, and still is, talking about Jamie New, a boy who wanted to wear a dress to his prom. John McCrea won the WhatsOnStage Award for leading the Dan Gillespie Sells/Tom MacRae come-of-age musical.

Heathers – 2019

They made it beautiful! Heathers arrived in a blaze of croquet mallets and Slurpees, picking up the award for Best New Musical and for star Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Come From Away – 2020

Romeo and Juliet remix musical & Juliet won six – the most – awards on the night, but it was Come From Away that took home Best New Musical. They won five out of five nominations: Rachel Tucker for supporting actress, Kelly Devine for choreography, Ian Eisendrath, Alan Berry and team for musical direction, and Gareth Owen for sound design.

Theatre “Angels”

In 2021, WhatsOnStage took the opportunity to thank community ‘Angels‘. Readers were invited to nominate those people in their lives who have kept spirits high and been a source of love, support, and kindness during the pandemic.

Back to the Future – 2022

The future was bright for the dreamers when Back to the Future won Best New Musical! Hugh Coles was recognised for his portrayal of George McFly (which he then took to Broadway), while Gareth Owen was awarded for Best Sound Design and Tim Lutkin for Best Lighting Design.

Bonnie and Clyde – 2023

They arrived in the West End with a bang and the Frank Wildhorn/Don Black/Ivan Menchell musical starring Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage won the audience vote.

Operation Mincemeat – 2024

The little show that could! SpitLip’s Operation Mincemeat won Best New Musical at the last WhatsOnStage Awards. God, that’s brilliant!