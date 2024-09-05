Wicked releases brand-new trailer for first movie

New footage has been released for the forthcoming Wicked movie, premiering in November.

Joining the two leads Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande (Elphaba and Glinda respectively) in the much-anticipated big screen adaptation are Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property.

It is based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

The first part soars into cinemas on 22 November. Part two is slated for 26 November, 2025.