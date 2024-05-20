Andy Nyman joins Wicked movie

Andy Nyman (Ghost Stories, Fiddler on the Roof) has joined the forthcoming big screen adaptation of Wicked.

The actor will take on the role of Governor Thropp in the flick – the character is the father of Nessarose and Elphaba, and a senior figure in Munchkinland.

Nyman said today: “I am beyond thrilled to finally be able to announce that I am playing Governor Thropp in the upcoming Wicked movie. Filming it was a truly remarkable experience. Such joy.”

Nyman will soon be seen back on stage in the new revival of Hello, Dolly! opposite Imelda Staunton.

Other credits include Hangmen on Broadway, while Nyman also directed Unbelievable, written by Derren Brown. He also had big screen appearances in the likes of Judy.

Wicked, led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and based on the beloved Broadway and West End musical of the same name, has been split into two film releases (the first set for November 2024).