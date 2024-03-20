Full cast announced for Hello, Dolly! with Imelda Staunton

The show will play at The London Palladium

Complete casting has been confirmed for the newly announced production of Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium.

As already revealed, joining Imelda Staunton, set to lead Dominic Cooke’s production when it opens this summer, will be Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Horace Vandergelder, Jenna Russell (Flowers for Mrs Harris) as Irene Molloy, Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Barnaby Tucker and Harry Hepple (Follies) as Cornelius Hackl.

Revealed today, Emily Lane (Frozen, Starter for Ten) will play Minnie Fay, while the full company includes: Leo Abad, Craig Armstrong, Lindsay Atherton, Gemma Atkins, Alan Bradshaw, Jabari Braham, Kevin Brewis, Jenni Bowden, Daisy Boyles, Samara Casteallo, Olly Christopher, Brendan Cull, Hayley Diamond, Jacqueline Hughes, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Shirley Jameson, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Michael Lin, Amira Matthews, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Tom Partridge, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Kraig Thornber, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

The show will have set and costume design by Rae Smith, choreography by Bill Deamer, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Paul Groothuis, video by Finn Ross and musical supervision by Nick Skilbeck. Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street)’s musical is based on Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago.

It follows the socialite Dolly Levi who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows, and includes numbers such as “Put On Your Sunday Clothes”, “Ribbons Down My Back”, “Before the Parade Passes By”, “Elegance”, “It Only Takes a Moment” and “Hello, Dolly!”.