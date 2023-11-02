Hello, Dolly! in the West End starring Imelda Staunton announces 2024 dates and venue

Imelda Staunton

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The Imelda Staunton-led new production of Hello, Dolly! in the West End, directed by Dominic Cooke (Follies), is finally coming the stage.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street)’s musical is based on Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago.

It follows the socialite Dolly Levi who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows, and includes numbers such as “Put On Your Sunday Clothes”, “Ribbons Down My Back”, “Before the Parade Passes By”, “Elegance”, “It Only Takes a Moment” and “Hello, Dolly!”.

Cooke and Staunton will reunite following their production of Follies at the National Theatre in 2017. Staunton recently completed filming her stint in The Crown, with the final season debuting later this month.

Staunton said today: “I’m delighted that we are announcing our new production of Hello, Dolly!, which is a truly joyous show. I am also thrilled to be working again with Dominic Cooke and Michael Harrison. Dolly Levi is one of the great characters in musical theatre, and I can’t wait to join the company in bringing our new production to the iconic London Palladium.”

The show will run at The London Palladium from 6 July for a ten-week season, with an opening night on 18 July 2024 and final performance on 14 September 2024. Tickets start at £20, and go on sale soon.

Further casting and creative team has also been confirmed for the production.