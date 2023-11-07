Initial dates and details for The Book of Mormon UK tour announced

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon has confirmed details for its new UK tour.

The show will commence its tour at Manchester Palace Theatre, where it will play for four weeks from 9 September 2024. It will then run at Edinburgh Playhouse for three weeks from 14 October 2024 and Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre for four weeks from 2 December 2024.

These venues will have priority bookings from today with general on-sales from Friday, 10 November.

The Book of Mormon tells the story of an unlikely pair of Mormon missionaries who are sent to Uganda and is penned by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. It has proved a huge West End hit since it first opened on UK shores in late 2013.

Further tour stops, casting and more will be revealed.

The creative team for the hit West End production includes co-directors Parker and Casey Nicholaw (who also choreographs), set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Ann Roth, lighting designer Brian Macdevitt, and sound designer Brian Ronan. Hair design is by Josh Marquette, with orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, music supervision and vocal arrangements by Oremus, musical direction by Colm O’Regan, and dance arrangements by Glen Kelly. Casting is by Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion Casting.

