Where are the Billys from Billy Elliot now?

When Billy Elliot closed in the West End in 2016, 42 boys had played the title role.

During the 11 years that the show ran at the Victoria Palace Theatre the musical about the bairn that wanted to do ballet kickstarted the careers of some very familiar faces including Spiderman himself, Tom Holland and stage star/current Strictly Come Dancing contestant Layton Williams.

The talent of the actors taking on the role in the Elton John and Lee Hall adapted coming-of-age story never went unrecognised. The three originating West End Billys; James Lomas, George Maguire, and Liam Mower, were jointly awarded the Olivier for Leading Actor in a Musical, whilst Trent Kowalik flew over to open the show to Broadway and bagged a Tony Award with his co-stars in the process.

Many of the young stars went on to be successful dancers for stage, television and film appearing in hit musicals like In The Heights and Cats. Several now dance with prestigious companies including Rambert, Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures and Northern Ballet, as well as choreographing and completing further training.

We did some digging to take a closer look at what some of the actors are up to today – take a look below and tell us who you saw in the show!