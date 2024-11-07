Nominations open for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The process begins now for the Awards’ silver anniversary at The London Palladium!

Nominations have now opened for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

The annual event sees theatregoers across the UK nominating and voting for their favourite shows and performers. It will culminate in a glitzy concert spectacular at The London Palladium on 9 February 2025.

As well as seeing the winners crowned across a range of categories, theatregoers will also enjoy a host of exclusive live performances from top stage talent, accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra in a one-night-only showcase co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys. Tickets are on sale now.

WhatsOnStage’s Darius Thompson and Alex Wood said today: “Let the campaigning begin! Another year for audiences to have their say and crown their favourite shows and creatives. As is the case every year, we continue to refine and adapt our awards line-up in order to reflect the ever-changing nature of our theatre community. This year, we’ve broadened the scope of the Best Off-West End Production Award and renamed it the “Best Studio Production” Award to recognise smaller-scale venues across the nation, to celebrate artists making captivating work in more intimate spaces.

“Secondly, after many years of constructive conversations, we’ve introduced a Wigs, Hair and Make-Up category to foreground the incredible work being done by some of theatre’s most innovative artists. We can’t wait to come together on 9 February at The London Palladium for an extra-special event for our silver anniversary!”

For each of the following, readers will be able to nominate and vote for one individual/show:

Best Performer in a Play

Best Performer in a Musical

Best Supporting Performer in a Play

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

Best New Play

Best New Musical

Best Play Revival

Best Musical Revival

Best Regional Production

Best Takeover Performance

Best Studio Production

Best Professional Debut

Best Concert Event

Best West End Show

For almost all categories, productions must have begun preview performances of a press-reviewed run before 7 November 2024 in order to be eligible. Nominations close at midday on 21 November 2024.

Audiences are strongly encouraged to read the eligibility criteria before submitting their nominations. Eligibility criteria are available here.

The shortlist for the technical categories (Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction/Supervision, Set Design, Sound Design, Casting Direction and Video Design) will be decided once again by an independent panel of industry experts from across the UK appointed by WhatsOnStage, taking the total number of categories to 24. Shortlists will then be voted on by the general public.

