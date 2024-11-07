Nominations for this year’s awards have opened now – but please read this guide before you submit your favourites

As a fan-voted experience, every year we try as hard as possible to clarify who is/ isn’t eligible for the WhatsOnStage Awards. With that in mind, please read our eligibility criteria before submitting your nominations.

Nominations will open on 7 November 2024 at 12pm, and close on 21 November 2024 at 12pm.

If you have any queries about eligibility, please email feedback@whatsonstage.com. As an organisation, we always work to liaise directly with producers and venues about which shows are/are not eligible.

Once you’ve read the criteria, you can nominate here.

Want to campaign for your favourites? Here’s an asset pack.

Categories

Readers will be able to nominate in the following categories:

Individual Categories

· Best Performer in a Musical

· Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

· Best Performer in a Play

· Best Supporting Performer in a Play

· Best Takeover Performance

· Best Professional Debut Performance

Production Categories

· Best New Musical

· Best Musical Revival

· Best New Play

· Best Play Revival

· Best West End Show

· Best Concert Event

· Best Regional Theatre Production

· Best Studio Production

The shortlist for the technical categories (Casting Direction, Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction/Supervision, Set Design, Sound Design and Video Design) will be once again decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their shortlist will then be voted on by our lovely readers.

Eligibility

1) All live, original UK professional productions – and performers within these productions – must fulfil two criteria to be eligible:

Performances containing a national press night must have begun performances (including previews) after 23 November 2023. Runs containing a national press night must have started performances (including previews) before 7 November 2024.

There are three exceptions (see point 5).

2. Productions that have been eligible in previous years are not eligible in almost all categories. There are three exceptions (see point 5).

3. Productions that have been eligible in previous years, and have subsequently transferred or embarked on a tour, are not eligible in almost all categories. There are three exceptions (see point 5).

4. A “production” is defined as a specific version of a new or existing musical or play, even if it has performed in multiple venues. Shows that have been significantly adapted, rewritten or developed with the introduction of new creative team members (for example Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) or Operation Mincemeat) may be eligible if a satisfactory case is made. Productions that were eligible or nominated in previous years are not eligible in almost all categories save the exceptions (see section 5). For example, shows such as Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) or Next to Normal, which were eligible for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards due to their original runs, are not eligible for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards. Any decisions made by WhatsOnStage are final.

5. The exceptions are:

· Best West End Show (more details at 6.3)

· Best Takeover Performance (more details at 6.5)

· Best Professional Debut Performance (more details at 6.6)

6. There are further rules for six categories:

6.1 Best Studio Production

Any professional production running exclusively in an auditorium/auditoria under 300 seats whose preview performances began in a UK venue/s between 23 November 2023 and 7 November 2024 are eligible.

6.2 Best Regional Production

Any professional production (touring or otherwise) whose preview performances began in a venue outside of Greater London between 23 November 2023 and 7 November 2024 is eligible.

6.3 Best West End Show

The award recognises the most popular shows currently running in a West End theatre that, by 10 January 2024, will have played for at least 12 months. This includes shows that began performances before 23 November 2023.

6.4 Best Concert Event

The award recognises shows that are self-styled as concert productions. They must have played for a maximum of three performances, irrespective of venue(s), between 23 November 2023 and 7 November 2024. Examples can include musicals that were produced semi-staged or in concert, or solo performers presenting live events.

6.5 Best Takeover Performance

This award recognises performers who have taken over existing named roles in shows between the dates of 23 November 2023 and 7 November 2024. Performers in any production, even productions that did not open between 23 November 2023 and 7 November 2024, are eligible.



6.6 Best Professional Debut Performance

This award recognises performers who have made their global professional stage debut on a UK stage between the dates of 23 November 2023 and 7 November 2024. Performers in any production, even those that did not open between 23 November 2023 and 7 November 2024, are eligible.



7. Productions that conduct try-out runs that have no intention of inviting national critics or awards adjudicators for creative categories are not eligible, and may be eligible in subsequent years.