The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards announces venue and date

Tickets for the biggest night of our theatrical calendar are now on sale!

Marking a 25th silver anniversary, the WhatsOnStage Awards will return to London in 2025.

We can now reveal that the ceremony will return to The London Palladium on Sunday, 9 February 2025, beginning at 7pm.

WhatsOnStage’s Darius Thompson and Alex Wood commented today: “As we kickstart the process for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards in association with AudienceView, we look back at the millions of votes that have been cast over the last quarter of a century. What these awards celebrate, beyond all else, is that brilliant relationship between creatives and audiences – those who have turned up, night after night, to cheer on and applaud performance in all its forms.

“We can’t wait to get back to The London Palladium next year. The team at LW Theatres were so wonderful, patient and collaborative during our first outing there last February, and we’re already cooking up some fantastic surprises to mark our silver anniversary.”

Co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys, the event will see a new batch of winners crowned across a range of categories, alongside exclusive live performances from top stage talent and a 24-piece orchestra.

Nominations for the WhatsOnStage Awards, the only major theatre awards decided by the theatregoers themselves, will open on 7 November 2024, with further details on voting to be announced shortly.

The Awards Concerts are known for their exclusive, one-off performances, which have included sneak-peeks, new melodies and re-orchestrated versions of contemporary classics, performed by some of the most notable stage names performing in theatres around the world.

