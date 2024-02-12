The 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – concert photos at The London Palladium

The 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards not only saw a fresh batch of newly crowned winners, but also welcomed a multitude of performers to the stage of The London Palladium.

From surprise medley performances and a world premiere sneak peek at Burlesque the Musical to a touching tribute to Broadway legend Chita Rivera, the audience present was treated to some of the best talent the industry has to offer.

Nominated productions that were represented at last night’s concert include Disney’s Newsies (winner of Best Choreography for Matt Cole), Flowers for Mrs Harris (winner of the Best Off-West End Production award), Guys and Dolls (winner of Best Musical Revival, Best Set Design and Best Graphic Design), La Cage aux Folles (winner of Best Costume Design), Next to Normal (winner of Best Performer in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Jack Wolfe), Operation Mincemeat (winner of Best New Musical) and The Sound of Music.

Check out a selection of photos from the concert itself below – and see special winner portraits here: