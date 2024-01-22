Performances announced for 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards at The London Palladium

The performance line-up has been revealed for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, taking place next month.

Hosted by stage titans Melanie La Barrie and Bonnie Langford at The London Palladium on 11 February, the glitzy evening will see winners crowned across a range of audience-voted categories, as well as numbers and special exclusives accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra. Voting for the awards has now closed ahead of next month’s winners reveal.

Co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys, the evening will feature appearances from:

Disney’s Newsies

Flowers for Mrs Harris

Guys and Dolls

La Cage aux Folles

Next to Normal

Operation Mincemeat

The Sound of Music

In addition, there will be an exclusive world premiere performance and three specially curated numbers, delivered by surprise guests.

