Vote now in the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

Voting opens just after midday on 7 December, and closes on 11 January

Following a very special nominations announcement today, the WhatsOnStage Awards voting process has begun!

You, our trusty audiences, have until 11 January to cast your votes across 24 categories. The winners will then be revealed in a special ceremony at The London Palladium on 11 February 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

The glitzy and exclusive evening will see winners crowned across a range of categories, alongside special performances from nominees and special attendees, accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra. The event is co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys. The line-up and hosts for the concert is to be revealed.

Note – any duplicate voting will be spotted by our data team and will not be counted towards the final vote.