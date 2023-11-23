Booking opens for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards at The London Palladium
Tickets have gone on sale for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage awards.
Taking place on 11 February 2024, the glitzy and exclusive evening will see winners crowned across a range of categories, alongside special performances from nominees and special attendees, accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra. The event is co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys. The line-up and hosts for the concert is to be revealed.
In order to make sure as many people as possible can attend these audience-nominated awards, the number of tickets priced at £30 and under has increased to 150 (previously 50 tickets were priced at £30 or under).
Nominations for the awards have just closed, while the shortlist will be announced on Thursday 7 December 2023. Voting will then open at the same time, closing on Thursday 11 January 2024, with the winners being announced at the ceremony at The London Palladium in February.