Tickets have gone on sale for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage awards.

Taking place on 11 February 2024, the glitzy and exclusive evening will see winners crowned across a range of categories, alongside special performances from nominees and special attendees, accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra. The event is co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys. The line-up and hosts for the concert is to be revealed.

In order to make sure as many people as possible can attend these audience-nominated awards, the number of tickets priced at £30 and under has increased to 150 (previously 50 tickets were priced at £30 or under).

Nominations for the awards have just closed, while the shortlist will be announced on Thursday 7 December 2023. Voting will then open at the same time, closing on Thursday 11 January 2024, with the winners being announced at the ceremony at The London Palladium in February.