24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

As a fan-voted experience, every year we try as hard as possible to clarify who is/ isn’t eligible for the WhatsOnStage Awards. With that in mind, please read our eligibility criteria before submitting your nominations.

If you have any queries about eligibility, please email feedback@whatsonstage.com. As an organisation, we always work to liaise directly with producers and venues about which shows are/are not eligible.

Once you’ve read the criteria, you can nominate here.

Categories

Readers will be able to nominate in the following categories:

Individual Categories

· Best Performer in a Musical

· Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

· Best Performer in a Play

· Best Supporting Performer in a Play

· Best Takeover Performance

· Best Professional Debut Performance

Production Categories

· Best New Musical

· Best Musical Revival

· Best New Play

· Best Play Revival

· Best West End Show

· Best Concert Event

· Best Regional Theatre Production

· Best Off-West End Production

The shortlist for the technical categories (Casting Direction, Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Graphic Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction/Supervision, Set Design, Sound Design and Video Design) will be once again decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their shortlist will then be voted on by our lovely readers.

Eligibility

1. All live, original UK professional productions – and performers within these productions – whose performances (including previews) began between 22 November 2022 and 23 November 2023 are eligible in almost all of the categories. There are three exceptions (see point 5).

2. Productions that have been eligible in previous years are not eligible in almost all categories. There are three exceptions (see point 5).

3. Productions that have been eligible in previous years, and have subsequently transferred or embarked on a tour, are not eligible. There are three exceptions (see point 5).

4. A “production” is defined as a specific version of a new or existing musical or play, even if it has perfomed in multiple venues. Shows that have been significantly adapted, rewritten or developed with the introduction of new creative team members (for example Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)) may be eligible if a satisfactory case is made. Productions that were eligible or nominated in previous years are not eligible in almost all categories save the exceptions (see section 5). For example, a show such as Crazy for You, which was eligible and nominated in the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, is not eligible for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards. Any decions made by WhatsOnStage are final.

5. The exceptions are:

· Best West End Show (more details at 6.3)

· Best Takeover Performance (more details at 6.5)

· Best Professional Debut Performance (more details at 6.6)

6. There are further rules for six categories:

6.1 Best Off-West End Production

Any professional production whose performances began in an Off-West End venue (in London) between 22 November 2022 and 23 November 2023 is eligible.

6.2 Best Regional Production

Any professional production whose performances began in a venue outside of Greater London between 22 November 2022 and 23 November 2023 is eligible.

6.3 Best West End Show

The award recognises the most popular show currently running in a West End theatre that, by 10 January 2023, will have played for at least 12 months. This includes shows that began performances before 22 November 2022.

6.4 Best Concert Event

The award recognises shows that are self-styled as concert productions. They must have played for a maximum of three performances between 22 November 2022 and 23 November 2023. Examples can include musicals that were produced semi-staged or in concert, or solo performers presenting live events.

6.5 Best Takeover Performance

This award recognises performers who have taken over existing named roles in shows between the dates of 22 November 2022 and 23 November 2023. Performers in any production, even productions that did not open between 22 November 2022 and 23 November 2023, are eligible.



6.6 Best Professional Debut Performance

This award recognises performers who have made their global professional stage debut on a UK stage between the dates of 22 November 2022 and 23 November 2023. Performers in any production, even those that did not open between 22 November 2022 and 23 November 2023, are eligible.



7. Productions that conduct:

– development or preview runs, or

– try-out runs that have no intention of inviting national critics or awards adjudicators for creative categories

are not eligible, and may be eligible in subsequent years.