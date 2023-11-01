Nominations open for 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

We are very excited to announce that the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards will take place on Sunday 11 February 2024 – and nominations for the annual event are open now.

The nominations and voting process will culminate in a special concert ceremony at a West End theatre to be revealed very soon. As well as seeing the winners crowned across a range of categories, theatregoers will also enjoy a host of exclusive live performances from top stage talent.

The event is co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys, who have helped steer the awards to major success for a number of years.

Now in their 24th year, the WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards decided by the theatregoers themselves.

Nominations are now open and will close on Thursday 23 November 2023 ahead of the shortlist being announced on Thursday 7 December 2023. Voting will then open at the same time, closing on Thursday 11 January 2024, with the winners being announced at the ceremony on Sunday 11 February 2024.

The awards categories will continue as before. Performance categories will be gender-free and, for each of the following, readers will be able to nominate and vote for one individual:

Best Performer in a Play

Best Performer in a Musical

Best Supporting Performer in a Play

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

Additional audience-nominated categories include Best New Play, Best New Musical, Best Play Revival, Best Musical Revival, Best Regional Production, Best Takeover Performance, Best Off-West End Production, Best Professional Debut, Best Concert Event and Best West End Show. Audiences are strongly encouraged to read the eligibility criteria before submitting their nominations. Eligibility criteria are available here.

The shortlist for the technical categories (Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Graphic Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction/Supervision, Set Design, Sound Design, Casting Direction and Video Design) will be decided once again by an independent panel of industry experts from across the UK appointed by WhatsOnStage, taking the total number of categories to 24. Shortlists will then be voted on by the general public.