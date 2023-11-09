The London Palladium announced as venue for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards concert

The winners of the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards will be unveiled in a special concert at The London Palladium.

Taking place on 11 February 2024, the evening will see winners crowned across a range of categories. Theatregoers will also enjoy a host of exclusive live performances from top stage talent, accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra. The event is co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys. The line-up for the concert is to be revealed.

Tickets will go on general sale from 12pm on 23 November 2023 via LW Theatres. A special pre-sale for WhatsOnStage Theatre Club members will take place at 12pm on 22 November 2023.

WhatsOnStage’s Darius Thompson-Smith and Alex Wood said today: “We are incredibly excited for this new chapter for the WhatsOnStage Awards – now at The London Palladium. Moving to this new location will give us more flexibility with performances, more price points for purchasers and allow the evening to bring in an even larger audience. Alongside a huge 24-piece orchestra overseen by Alex Parker, we’re determined to create an unforgettable evening for theatre fans.

“We cannot express just how important and rewarding our time at the Prince of Wales Theatre has been over recent years – with brilliant, warm and accommodating teams at both Delfont Mackintosh and The Book of Mormon, who have lent us their home time and again. Now bring on The Palladium!”

Nominations are currently open and will close on Thursday 23 November 2023 ahead of the shortlist being announced on Thursday 7 December 2023. Voting will then open at the same time, closing on Thursday 11 January 2024, with the winners being announced at the ceremony at The London Palladium in February.