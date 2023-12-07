Watch the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominations announcement

Coming to you from the West End’s Apollo Theatre with Hiba Elchikhe and Tim Mahendran

Join The Time Traveller’s Wife co-stars Hiba Elchikhe and Tim Mahendran at 12pm today, right here, as they reveal the shortlist of nominees for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Find out who’s been nominated across all 24 categories in the video below:

Following the announcement, you’ll have until Thursday, 11 January 2024 to cast your votes here.

The winners will then be revealed at the star-studded concert ceremony, being held at The London Palladium for the very first time, on Sunday 11 February 2024 on an evening that will also feature a number of special musical performances and surprises.

Tickets for the event are on sale below.