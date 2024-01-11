Hosts announced for 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards at The London Palladium

We are delighted to announce that Melanie La Barrie and Bonnie Langford will host the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards next month.

Taking place on 11 February, the glitzy evening will see winners crowned across a range of categories, alongside special performances from nominees and attendees, accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra.

The much-loved Langford, who has just concluded a season in the award-winning Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre, has recent credits including Doctor Who and Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre.

Another performer who has become a stage legend, La Barrie has just finished her run in & Juliet on Broadway, playing the role of Nurse (a part she first originated in Manchester and the West End). She will next be seen playing Hermes in the eagerly anticipated West End premiere of award-winning musical Hadestown, which opens at the Lyric Theatre early next month.

She said today: “I’m thrilled to be involved with the WhatsOnStage Awards this year. I have a long and wonderful history with this ceremony and to take on this new role is very exciting. I look forward to being a part of this extraordinary landmark event in our theatrical calendar. It’s going to be a stellar evening.”

Langford continued: “I am thrilled to be hosting the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, an exciting event in the theatrical calendar! I want to wish all the nominees the best of luck and I cannot wait to celebrate with you all on 11 February at The London Palladium.”

The performance line-up for the event, co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys, will be announced next week.

Voting for the awards has now closed ahead of next month’s winners reveal.

You can buy tickets here.