Hiba Elchikhe and Tim Mahendran to host 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominations announcement

The Time Traveller’s Wife co-stars will be revealing the shortlist from the stage of the West End’s Apollo Theatre

Musical theatre favourites Hiba Elchikhe and Tim Mahendran will be hosting the nominations announcement for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

The pair, who are currently starring in the West End premiere of The Time Traveller’s Wife as Charisse and Gomez, will be taking to the stage of the Apollo Theatre tomorrow, Thursday 7 December at 12pm to reveal the shortlist of nominees.

Following this, voting will be open across all 24 categories and will remain so until Thursday, 11 January and the winners will, of course, be announced on the big night itself, Sunday 11 February at The London Palladium.

Tickets for the WhatsOnStage Awards are on sale below.