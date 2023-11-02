The Time Traveller’s Wife musical – Joss Stone, Dave Stewart and VIP guests ask the questions at West End opening night

People travelled from far and wide to the Apollo Theatre yesterday

WhatsOnStage was on hand at the official opening of The Time Traveller’s Wife at the West End’s Apollo Theatre last night.

This time, however, we decided to let the show’s creative team members – including the composer-lyricist team of Joss Stone and Dave Stewart – and a number of celebrity guests pose the questions for castmates David Hunter (who plays Henry), Joanna Woodward (Clare), Hiba Elchikhe (Charisse) and Tim Mahendran (Gomez).

What point in time would they all travel to? Which original cast of a past musical would they visit? And what are their favourite Joss Stone or Eurythmics songs? Find out in the video below:

Based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, The Time Traveller’s Wife follows a woman who has an unorthodox marriage – her husband has an unhelpful affliction where he travels through time with little control over his destination.

It is adapted for the stage by Lauren Gunderson (You and I), with original music and lyrics by Stone and Stewart, alongside additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

The cast also includes Ross Dawes (as Henry’s Dad), Sorelle Marsh (as Henry’s Mum), Alwyne Taylor (as the Librarian), Irfan Damani (as Clare’s Dad), Alexandra Doar (as Clare’s Mum), Alex Lodge (as Jason/Mark) and Helena Pipe (as Dr Kendrick).

Completing the company are Billie Hardy, Daniel George-Wright, Serina Mathew, Nathaniel Purnell and Bobby Windebank, while the role of Young Clare and Alba is shared by Ava Critchell, Lily Hanna, Poppy Pawson and Holly-Jade Roberts.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Rory Beaton and Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision and arrangement by Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

