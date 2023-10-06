Joss Stone and Dave Stewart release new single “This Time” from The Time Traveller’s Wife musical

Sony Masterworks Broadway has announced the release of new single “This Time”, written and performed by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart.

The song, from The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical, is available to stream from today.

Stewart commented: “’This Time‘ is a song Joss and I crafted over a few years to mould into this amazing love story of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical. I love Joss’s delicate vocal on this song, and the melody has been stuck in my head since we first wrote it; I think it may get stuck in yours too!”

Stone added: “Dave Stewart is a legend. He is able to take an emotional ballad into the pop world seamlessly.”

As previously revealed, the show’s original cast recording was released on 29 September.

Preview performances of The Time Traveller’s Wife begin at the West End’s Apollo Theatre tomorrow, 7 October, ahead of an official opening on 1 November.

Based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, the piece follows a woman who has an unorthodox marriage – her husband has an unhelpful affliction where he travels through time with little control over his destination.

It is adapted for the stage by Lauren Gunderson (You and I), with original music and lyrics by Stone and Stewart, alongside additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

Leading the cast are David Hunter (as Henry) and Joanna Woodward (as Clare), with Tim Mahendran (as Gomez), Hiba Elchikhe (as Charisse), Ross Dawes (as Henry’s Dad), Sorelle Marsh (as Henry’s Mum), Alwyne Taylor (as the Librarian), Irfan Damani (as Clare’s Dad), Alexandra Doar (as Clare’s Mum), Alex Lodge (as Jason/Mark) and Helena Pipe (as Dr Kendrick).

Completing the company are Billie Hardy, Daniel George-Wright, Serina Mathew, Nathaniel Purnell and Bobby Windebank. The role of Young Clare and Alba will be shared by Ava Critchell, Lily Hanna, Poppy Pawson and Holly-Jade Roberts.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Rory Beaton, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision and arrangement by Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

