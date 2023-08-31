The Time Traveller’s Wife musical announces full West End cast

Full casting has been confirmed for the West End transfer of The Time Traveller’s Wife, which begins performances at the Apollo Theatre in October.

Based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film, with screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, the musical has music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, with a book by Lauren Gunderson. It follows a woman who is married to a man thrown about through time with little control over where he lands.

As already announced, leading the show will be David Hunter (Henry) and Joanna Woodward (Clare), Tim Mahendran (Gomez), Hiba Elchikhe (Charisse) and Ross Dawes (Henry’s Dad).

Joining the initial quintet will be Sorelle Marsh (Mamma Mia!), who will play Henry’s Mum, Alwyne Taylor (Claus) playing the Librarian, Irfan Damani (The SpongeBob Musical), who will play Clare’s Dad, Alexandra Doar (Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), who will play Clare’s Mum, Alex Lodge (The Osmonds), who will play Jason/Mark and Helena Pipe (Blues For An Alabama Sky) as Dr Kendrick.

Also in the cast are Billie Hardy, Daniel George-Wright, Serina Mathew, Nathaniel Purnell and Bobby Windebank. The role of Young Clare and Alba will be shared by Ava Critchell, Lily Hanna, Poppy Pawson and Holly-Jade Roberts.

The piece has additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, while the production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Rory Beaton, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, sound FX design by Pete Malkin, musical supervision and arrangement by Nick Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

It is produced in the West End by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Teresa Tsai, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Crossroads Live.

The world premiere production of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical, will open at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End on 1 November, with previews from 7 October 2023.