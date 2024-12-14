Beck Theatre in Hayes secures new operator

The local council has fixed the venue’s operations from 2025

Hillingdon Council has appointed a new operator for Hayes’ 600-seat Beck Theatre.

The news comes after the council and existing operator Trafalgar Theatres were unable to find a sustainable relationship when their 15-year contract concluded in 2022, and negotiations stalled.

From the beginning of 2025, Parkwood Theatres will operate the venue as part of a new 15-year contract, with an option to extend by ten years.

Six parties came forwards to bid for the contract earlier this year, with Parkwood winning the spot. The organisation currently operates four venues, including the Hawth in Crawley and the Hazlitt Theatre in Maidstone.

An online campaign, “Back the Beck”, has been set up by local residents in order to champion the venue’s survival and future.