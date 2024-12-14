whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Beck Theatre in Hayes secures new operator

The local council has fixed the venue’s operations from 2025

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

14 December 2024

Beck
Beck Theatre, © Nigel Cox / Hayes: The Beck Theatre

Hillingdon Council has appointed a new operator for Hayes’ 600-seat Beck Theatre.

The news comes after the council and existing operator Trafalgar Theatres were unable to find a sustainable relationship when their 15-year contract concluded in 2022, and negotiations stalled.

From the beginning of 2025, Parkwood Theatres will operate the venue as part of a new 15-year contract, with an option to extend by ten years.

Six parties came forwards to bid for the contract earlier this year, with Parkwood winning the spot. The organisation currently operates four venues, including the Hawth in Crawley and the Hazlitt Theatre in Maidstone.

An online campaign, “Back the Beck”, has been set up by local residents in order to champion the venue’s survival and future.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

The Lion King

Watch The Lion King stars perform “He Lives in You”

Ahead of the release of Disney’s Mufasa