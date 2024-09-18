Future of Churchill Theatre in Bromley secured after bid for venue accepted

Bromley Council has announced that an offer has been accepted to secure the future of the town’s Churchill Theatre, following extensive discussions with current operators, Trafalgar Theatres.

The 781-seat venue, currently owned by the council, hosts a variety of touring productions, as well as new pieces like the recently-staged in-development Clueless musical (now transferring to the West End).

This offer comes after an invitation for expressions of interest earlier this year aimed at ensuring long-term security for the venue.

The council’s executive has agreed to the proposal, though the bidder’s identity will be revealed once legal agreements have been finalised.

Councillor Yvonne Bear, executive councillor for Renewal, Recreation and Housing, said today: “This is very welcome news, not just for the theatre and everyone who values it but also for Bromley town centre as a whole and for council taxpayers.

“This is a compelling and exciting opportunity to secure the future of the theatre for generations to come. We look forward to working with the theatre and the developer in the coming months and will share more news when we can.”

Helen Enright, chief executive officer of Trafalgar Theatres, said: “We are excited about the future of the Churchill Theatre and will be pleased to work with the bidder to develop Bromley’s theatre offering.

“In the meantime, I would encourage Churchill Theatre goers to keep supporting us by coming to see our fantastic shows, including the forthcoming Christmas pantomime.”

The move to secure the theatre’s future follows confirmation last year that the building, constructed in the 1970s, is “nearing the end of its design life”, according to the council. Alongside this, plans have been approved to relocate Bromley’s Central Library to a new location on the High Street.