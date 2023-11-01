Clueless musical to have UK premiere and development run

Clueless the Musical is finally making its way to the UK.

The show has a book by Amy Heckerling, based on her 1995 film of the same name.

It plots the story of a schoolgirl, Cher, who takes it upon herself (albeit fairly selfishly) to improve the life of her awkward best friend and set her up with the most popular guy in class. The tale is itself loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma.

Though originally seen Off-Broadway in 2018 with a variety of famous 80s and 90s tunes and Dove Cameron as Cher, this new production will have music by multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and lyrics by Grammy winner and three-time Tony nominee Glenn Slater (Sister Act the Musical, Tangled).

Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal) will direct the new production, which is set to play a developmental run at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley from Monday 12 to Saturday 24 Februrary 2024, with tickets on sale now. Further plans for the musical on UK shores will be revealed in due course.

Casting and additional creative team members are to be confirmed.