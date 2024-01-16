Cast confirmed for Clueless musical ahead of developmental UK run

Clueless the Musical is finally making its way to the UK – and casting has been confirmed across social media.

The show has a book by Amy Heckerling, based on her 1995 film of the same name. It plots the story of a schoolgirl, Cher, who takes it upon herself (albeit fairly selfishly) to improve the life of her awkward best friend and set her up with the most popular guy in class. The tale is itself loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma.

Though originally seen Off-Broadway in 2018 with a variety of famous 80s and 90s tunes and Dove Cameron as Cher, this new production will have music by multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and lyrics by Grammy winner and three-time Tony nominee Glenn Slater (Sister Act the Musical, Tangled).

Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal) will direct the new production, which is set to play a developmental run at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley from Monday 12 to Saturday 24 Februrary 2024, with tickets on sale now. Further plans for the musical on UK shores will be revealed in due course.

Cast by Jill Green Casting, set to lead as Cher during the February run will be Emma Flynn Bespolka, joined by Solomon Davy as Christian, Madison McBride as Dionne, Annie Southall as Tai and Keelan McAuley as Josh, with Holly Liburd as Amber, Ian Kelsey as Mel, Simeon Wynne as Murray, Owen Lloyd as Travis, Tom Liggins as Elton, Julie Yammanee as Miss Geist/Millie Stoeger and Jacqueline Hughes as Lucy.

Part of the ensemble are Jack Bromage, Ella Daini, Ross Dorrington, Ellen Hillman, Blake Jordan, Alessia McDermott, Owen McHugh and Scarlet Roche. Further cast members are to be confirmed.

Tickets are on sale below.