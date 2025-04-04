Watch a clip from Retrograde in the West End

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive clip from the ongoing run of Ryan Calais Cameron’s Retrograde in the West End.

Revolving around the late great Sidney Poitier and set in the 1950s’ Golden Age of Hollywood, the show was first seen at the Kiln Theatre and has now moved to the Apollo Theatre.

You can watch a one-minute segment from the piece to get a sense of the production:

The creative team also includes Frankie Bradshaw as set and costume designer, Amy Mae as lighting designer, Beth Duke as sound designer, and Juliet Horsley as casting director.

The play follows the success of Cameron’s For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, which had two sold-out West End runs at the Apollo Theatre in 2023 and the Garrick Theatre in 2024.

Recently we sat down with Cameron, director Amit Sharma and cast members Ivanno Jeremiah, Oliver Johnstone and Stanley Townsend to chat about the West End transfer:

Retrograde premiered at the Kiln Theatre in spring 2023 and runs at the Apollo Theatre for a strictly limited season until 14 June 2025.

Tickets are on sale below.